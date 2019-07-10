Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is kicking off summer with a full day of fun and coworking in Miller Plaza!
9:00 AM 1 MILLION CUPS CHATTANOOGA
Local entrepreneurs meet and present their startups to the thriving peer network of founders in Chattanooga. The coffee is highly encouraged!
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM COWORKING
BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District
10:00 AM BREAKFAST BY Milk & Honey Coffee Bar at Community Pie
Complimentary breakfast + coffee + good conversation
12:00 PM THE LUNCHBOX
A lunch break for thinkers, starters and doers. Sponsored by The Enterprise Center
1:00 PM INNOVATION OFFICE HOURS
2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP WITH Pinkberry Chattanooga
Join the Innovation District Community as we come together to beat
the post lunch blues with Pinkberry!
As always, all Basecamp programming and activities are free and open to the public.