Basecamp, powered by EPB Fiber Optics, is kicking off summer with a full day of fun and coworking in Miller Plaza!

9:00 AM 1 MILLION CUPS CHATTANOOGA

Local entrepreneurs meet and present their startups to the thriving peer network of founders in Chattanooga. The coffee is highly encouraged!

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM COWORKING

BYOW (bring your own work) to Miller Plaza and enjoy the benefits of coworking with others in the Innovation District

10:00 AM BREAKFAST BY Milk & Honey Coffee Bar at Community Pie

Complimentary breakfast + coffee + good conversation

12:00 PM THE LUNCHBOX

A lunch break for thinkers, starters and doers. Sponsored by The Enterprise Center

1:00 PM INNOVATION OFFICE HOURS

2 O’CLOCK PICK ME UP WITH Pinkberry Chattanooga

Join the Innovation District Community as we come together to beat

the post lunch blues with Pinkberry!

As always, all Basecamp programming and activities are free and open to the public.