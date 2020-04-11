Basic Dairy Culturing - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

In this class, we'll explore basic dairy culturing using simple, age-old methods to transform milk and cream into nutritious delicacies. Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she teaches the art, science and history behind a variety of simple dairy ferments! The virtual workshop will cover yogurt, clabbered cream, filmjolk (a traditional fermented milk from Sweden), and skyr (an Icelandic cultured dairy product).

Participants will also receive an email with recipes after the class is over.

Details at https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/4/11/basic-dairy-culturing-online-class

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.

