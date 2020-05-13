× Expand The Chattery Basic Performance for Writers

Basic Performance for Writers - ONLINE CLASS

Are you a writer who has been asked to perform before but you’re not sure how to translate your words verbally?

The goal of this workshop is to present your writing in spoken word in a way that invites audiences to react in one of three ways: feeling, thinking, or acting and invest in your writing.

Please bring written works to read aloud. Don’t be nervous - this will be a space space to receive feedback and practice performing.

Event details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/103103324820/

About the teacher:

Kali Meister is an award-winning writer, actor, and filmmaker. She served as the Jack E. Reese Writer in Residence of the University of Tennessee Libraries for 2008-2009. She holds the MFA in Creative Writing from Goddard College in Plainfield, Vermont and a BA in Psychology from University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee. Meister prides herself on being a true cross-genre writer and eclectic artist and individual. She has had original poems, short stories, essays, news features, non-fiction works published in various anthologies and literary reviews, and she also works as an actress, activist, spiritual healer, and teacher.