Basic Vegetable Fermentation - ONLINE CLASS

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery.

Have you always wanted to ferment your own veggies or learn how to make sauerkraut? Join Fermdamentals.com's Danielle Shelton as she teaches the art, science and history behind making fermented vegetables! This workshop will teach you how to ferment seasonal veggies.

Participants will also receive an email with recipes after the class is over.

About the teacher:

Danielle Shelton is a food artisan, textile artist, writer, world traveler, and life-long learner. She is the blogger behind fermdamentals.com, who shares her passion for fermented foods and beverages online and through classes. Danielle is currently a PhD student in the Public History program at MTSU. She spends most of her time at home researching and writing with a kitty in her lap, in the kitchen coming up with tasty treats, or creating textile art.

The link to the webinar will be sent to you 48 hours prior to the start and again when it starts. There are no refunds for online classes. Can’t make the live class? No problem! The link will be available for 24 hours after the original recording.

