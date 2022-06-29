Basics of Floral Design: Large Event Centerpiece

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Elevate your next event by learning how to create a large-scale elevated centerpiece. Construct a stunning arrangement using a variety of branches, large flowers and other elements as Katy gives a step-by-step guide to bring this concept to life.

Please note: Masks are optional. All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful arrangement and a vase to keep!

Ticket sales close June 28 at 12 p.m.

About the teacher:

Katy Billings started BloomHeart Flower Co. in 2019 out of her love for flowers. A marketer by trade, Katy was eager to use her creativity differently than before. Entering her third year of operation, Katy enjoys seeing seeing how a single flower can brighten someone’s day. BloomHeart is an online-only florist offering personal, subscription and small event floral to Chattanooga and surrounding areas. BloomHeart is the first florist to offer the Bloom from the Heart Program. A recipient of a BloomHeart order receives an extra bloom to give away to someone else. It's a fun way to spread joy through flowers. Katy currently creates out of her studio in St Elmo. Katy lives in St. Elmo with her husband and three fur babies, chocolate lab, Roux, and two cats, Jax and Grace.

4235212643
