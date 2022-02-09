Basics of Floral Design: Winter Whites Vase Arrangement

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join us for a fun and informative evening while learning all things floral design!

Floral designer and owner of BloomHeart Flower Co., Katy Billings, will teach you how to create a classic vase arrangement using winter whites. During this class you will get to design with seasonal flowers perfect for your winter table, or anytime of the year! Not only will Katy educate participants on how to properly care for the flowers, but you will also learn proper structure and placement of flowers in a vase.

You don't want to miss this!

Please note: Masks are required. All supplies included. Each participant will walk away with a beautiful arrangement and a vase to keep!

About the instructor:

Katy Billings started BloomHeart Flower Co. in 2019 out of her love for flowers. A marketer by trade, Katy was eager to use her creativity differently than before. Entering her third year of operation, Katy enjoys seeing seeing how a single flower can brighten someone’s day. BloomHeart is an online-only florist offering personal, subscription and small event floral to Chattanooga and surrounding areas. BloomHeart is the first florist to offer the Bloom from the Heart Program. A recipient of a BloomHeart order receives an extra bloom to give away to someone else. It's a fun way to spread joy through flowers. Katy currently creates out of her studio in St Elmo. Katy lives in St. Elmo with her husband and three fur babies, chocolate lab, Roux, and two cats, Jax and Grace.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Home & Garden
4235212643
