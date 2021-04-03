BASSTRONAUT with Pinkie Doodle Poodle

The stars have aligned bringing fish and canine to a moment in time nothing short of divine.

No matter your shape, your shade, or space that you occupy within any given place...you're encouraged to attend and you may even spend a few hours away from the hectic malaise of unending decay and a world turning gray in a fantastic land, but it won't cost a grand...

Just 7 small clams placed in the doorman's hand are all that you need for a ticket to see such uncanny sights and be lifted to heights you've only heard rumors about in the night.

In short...this show's gonna be a bit over the top. Get there early to be sure you get in, or spend the next year wishing it was you in the pictures you keep seeing your friends in.

$7

Doors open at 8:00

Trust me...you'll know when it starts if you're there.

All applicable local mandates apply