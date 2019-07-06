Every year on the Tennessee River at Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge, an estimated 100,000 endangered Grey bats roost from late April to early October. In April the Tennessee Valley Authority begins filling the Nickajack Reservoir to summer levels of water. In doing so it also fills the empty Nickajack Cave with warm water. The warm water of the river heats the temperature of the bat cave slightly, creating the ideal environment for bats to raise their young. Join us at sunset as we paddle kayaks over to watch these bats dramatically take flight each night in search of insects. This is a great opportunity to experience paddling for the first time and meet new friends at one of Chattanooga's natural treasures. Reservation Required https://www.rei.com/events/89591/bat-cave-sunset-kayak-tour-at-nickajack-wildlife-refuge