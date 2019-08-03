Every year on the Tennessee River at Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge, an estimated 100,000 endangered Grey bats roost from late April to early October. In April the Tennessee Valley Authority begins filling the Nickajack Reservoir to summer levels of water. In doing so it also fills the empty Nickajack Cave with warm water. The warm water of the river heats the temperature of the bat cave slightly, creating the ideal environment for bats to raise their young. Join us at sunset as we paddle kayaks over to watch these bats dramatically take flight each night in search of insects. This is a great opportunity to experience paddling for the first time and meet new friends at one of Chattanooga's natural treasures. Reservation Required https://www.rei.com/events/89591/bat-cave-sunset-kayak-tour-at-nickajack-wildlife-refuge
Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge
Nickajack Bat Cave Maple View Recreation Area South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380
Tuesday
-
This & ThatChess K-night
-
This & ThatBonneville Icons Tour
-
Education & LearningBeginner Handlettering
-
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicPete Boubel
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live MusicNo Big Deal
-
Concerts & Live MusicNick Edward Williams
-
ComedyEtta May
Thursday
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Public Speaking
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicMegan Howard
-
Concerts & Live MusicBlackberry Winter
-
Concerts & Live MusicMorgan Maier Birthday Bash
Saturday
-
Education & Learning This & ThatWinter Writers Workshop
-
-
Education & Learning Outdoor SportsBackcountry Navigation With A Map & Compass - Level 1
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicNaomi Ingram
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Theater & Dance"Dead on Arrival"
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Education & Learning Film"Who Will Write Our History"
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicDustin Concannon
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic