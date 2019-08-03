Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge

to Google Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00

Nickajack Bat Cave Maple View Recreation Area South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380

Every year on the Tennessee River at Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge, an estimated 100,000 endangered Grey bats roost from late April to early October. In April the Tennessee Valley Authority begins filling the Nickajack Reservoir to summer levels of water. In doing so it also fills the empty Nickajack Cave with warm water. The warm water of the river heats the temperature of the bat cave slightly, creating the ideal environment for bats to raise their young. Join us at sunset as we paddle kayaks over to watch these bats dramatically take flight each night in search of insects. This is a great opportunity to experience paddling for the first time and meet new friends at one of Chattanooga's natural treasures. Reservation Required https://www.rei.com/events/89591/bat-cave-sunset-kayak-tour-at-nickajack-wildlife-refuge

Info
Nickajack Bat Cave Maple View Recreation Area South Pittsburg, Tennessee 37380 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to Google Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-08-03 19:00:00
DI 16.03

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours