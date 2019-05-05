Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge

to Google Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00

Nickajack Wildlife Refuge and Bat Cave TVA City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Every year on the Tennessee River at Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge, an estimated 100,000 endangered Grey bats roost from late April to early October. In April the Tennessee Valley Authority begins filling the Nickajack Reservoir to summer levels of water. In doing so it also fills the empty Nickajack Cave with warm water. The warm water of the river heats the temperature of the bat cave slightly, creating the ideal environment for bats to raise their young. Join us at sunset as we paddle kayaks over to watch these bats dramatically take flight each night in search of insects. This is a great opportunity to experience paddling for the first time and meet new friends at one of Chattanooga's natural treasures.

View an amazing array of bats at dusk

Kayak a local treasure at sunset

Meet like-minded individuals

Info

Nickajack Wildlife Refuge and Bat Cave TVA City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour at Nickajack Wildlife Refuge - 2019-05-05 19:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours