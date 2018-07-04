Batman & Catwoman Get Married!

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415

For the first time in the main DC universe, Batman and Catwoman are getting married. This landmark will take place in Batman issue #50, which hits shelves on July 4, 2018. In honor of this special day, Infinity Flux will have some special surprises and plenty of copies of Batman #50 for Batman and Catwoman fans everywhere!

Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415 View Map
423-591-5689
