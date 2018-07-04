For the first time in the main DC universe, Batman and Catwoman are getting married. This landmark will take place in Batman issue #50, which hits shelves on July 4, 2018. In honor of this special day, Infinity Flux will have some special surprises and plenty of copies of Batman #50 for Batman and Catwoman fans everywhere!
Batman & Catwoman Get Married!
Infinity Flux 3643 Hixson Pike, Suite B, Hixson, Tennessee 37415
