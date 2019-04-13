Battle Below the Clouds returns to Ruby Falls for the fifth year on April 13. The annual competition brings amateur backyard cookers and smokers together to fire up their grills for a great cause and compete for the ultimate bragging rights as the best backyard cooks in Chattanooga. The event benefits Lana’s Love Foundation, a local nonprofit that brings fun activities to local kids with cancer and their families. Spectators are invited to attend the free all-day barbecue cook-off and register for a chance to win a Big Green Egg, Yeti cooler, custom Armor Shield and Talladega Superspeedway race tickets.

The Bluetastics and Chattanooga Pickers will keep guests and competitors entertained with live bluegrass, swing and blues music from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm. BBQ and local craft beer will be available for purchase beginning at 11:00 am. Children’s activities begin at 2:00 pm.

“As Chattanooga’s only amateur barbecue cook-off, Battle Below the Clouds has become the most delicious day of the year with friendly rivalry, great music and mouthwatering ribs and pulled pork,” explains Hugh Morrow, Ruby Falls president. “Competitor registration sold-out in record time, bringing backyard cooking enthusiasts together in support of Lana’s Love, a remarkable local foundation. We’re excited to see what comes off each team’s grill or smoker as they vie for top awards.”

A panel of independent judges, passionate about barbecue, will blind-score each entry based on appearance, tenderness and taste. Judges include WTVC-TV This-N-That and Sunny 92.3 morning host James Howard, Kate Robertson, founder of southern food and lifestyle blog, a thought and a half and Larry Bradford, all-around BBQ guru and Armor Shield founder.

Giveaway winners will be announced at 4:30 pm on the entertainment stage. The presentation of awards will follow, naming the 2019 Grand Champion, 2019 Pulled Pork Champion, 2019 Ribs Champion and winner of the 2019 Jim Brewer Spirit Award.

This one-of-a-kind event has a purpose beyond the love of good barbecue. “Battle Below the Clouds competitor entry fees fund year-round programs that help local children with pediatric cancer and their families have fun,” said Holly Shull, director of Lana’s Love Foundation. “Each year Lana’s Love serves over 100 families with monthly activities, dinners delivered to the hospital, hairstylists services, unexpected fun-filled surprises and hospital rooms decorated for special days.”

Battle Below the Clouds is sponsored by Ruby Falls, Food City, Coca-Cola, Elder’s Ace Hardware, The Barn Nursery, Armor Shield, KZ106 and Brewer Media. For more information about Battle Below the Clouds visit www.rubyfalls.com/bbqbattle