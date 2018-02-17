Battle Of Nooga Crossroads Drum Off

Due to Public demand we are also hosting a Drum off that will consist of 1 round on Feb 17th and finals will be held Feb 24th

1 winner receives a trophy and cash prize...Judges include but not limited to Scott McMasters of Coathanger, Stratton Tingle of Soundcorp, Gary Poole of the Chattanooga Pulse, Mark Herndon Photographer also admin of Chattanooga Live Music, Joshua Pickard contributing writer at Nooga.com & owner at Scenic City Publicity ..more TBA

If your interested plz go ahead and register...entry fee can be paid later at the first round of contest Final Day to register is Feb 3rd