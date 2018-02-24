Battle of Nooga CrossRoads Finals

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Come jam to the best of the best musicians compete for #1 Drummer Watch as musicians go head 2 head on stage for the title of #1 Guitarist & or #1 Bassist ...1 winner per 2 divisions winner receives a trophy and cash prize..

Finals Drum off - 1 winner receives a trophy and cash prize...Judges include but not limited to Scott McMasters of Coathanger, Stratton Tingle of Soundcorp, Gary Poole of the Chattanooga Pulse, Mark Herndon Photographer also admin of Chattanooga Live Music, Joshua Pickard contributing writer at Nooga.com & owner at Scenic City Publicity ..more TBA

If your interested plz go ahead and register...entry fee can be paid later at the first round of contest Final Day to register is Feb 3rd

