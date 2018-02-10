The concept of this event is based on the guitar duel in the movie CrossRoads
follow link to see the scene
follow link to see the scene
https://youtu.be/CqdL36VKbMQ
The best of the best musicians will compete head 2 head on stage for the title of #1 Guitarist & or #1 Bassist ...1 winner per 2 divisions winner receives a trophy and cash prize.
If your interested in competing register..soon only few slots available .entry fee can be paid later at the first round of contest
Final Day to register is Feb 3rd
https://www.chattanoogabands.com/register-battle-of-nooga-crossroads