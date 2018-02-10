The concept of this event is based on the guitar duel in the movie CrossRoads

follow link to see the scene

https://youtu.be/CqdL36VKbMQ

The best of the best musicians will compete head 2 head on stage for the title of #1 Guitarist & or #1 Bassist ...1 winner per 2 divisions winner receives a trophy and cash prize.

If your interested in competing register..soon only few slots available .entry fee can be paid later at the first round of contest

Final Day to register is Feb 3rd

https://www.chattanoogabands.com/register-battle-of-nooga-crossroads