Battle of Nooga CrossRoads

Google Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00

Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The concept of this event is based on the guitar duel in the movie CrossRoads

follow link to see the scene

follow link to see the scene

https://youtu.be/CqdL36VKbMQ

The best of the best musicians will compete head 2 head on stage for the title of #1 Guitarist & or #1 Bassist ...1 winner per 2 divisions winner receives a trophy and cash prize.

If your interested in competing register..soon only few slots available .entry fee can be paid later at the first round of contest

Final Day to register is Feb 3rd

https://www.chattanoogabands.com/register-battle-of-nooga-crossroads

Info
Music Box @ Ziggys 607 Cherokee Road , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
4233053888
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Battle of Nooga CrossRoads - 2018-02-10 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.04

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 30, 2018

Wednesday

January 31, 2018

Thursday

February 1, 2018

Friday

February 2, 2018

Saturday

February 3, 2018

Sunday

February 4, 2018

Monday

February 5, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours