This is a guitar contest with 2 divisions. 1 for Guitar other is Bass. Only one winner per division. Each will receive trophy engraved with #1 Guitarist/Bassist in Chattanooga at 2018 Battle of Nooga Crossroads plus cash prize the amount will depend on the number of entries, entry fee is $10,

Register today because it would suck for someone to be titled #1 when you have more talent in your little finger than they have in their entire body, so go to chattanoogabands.com/register-battle-of-nooga-crossroads