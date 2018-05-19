Battlefield Bicycle Tour

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield, every third Saturday of the month from May to October.

This year’s tours are scheduled for May 19, June 16, July 21, August 18, September 15, and October 20. They begin at 9:30 am at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately-hilly terrain. The rides are appropriate for adults and children ages 8 years and older, when accompanied by an adult. Children must be able to ride confidently, without training wheels. All participants are required to wear helmets.

The public is invited to bring their bicycles (recumbent or handcycles are also appropriate) and join in the leisurely-paced historical rides, which takes approximately 2.5 hours. National Park Service rangers will talk about the history of the battlefield while Outdoor Chattanooga staff and volunteers provide ride leadership and support.

Loaner bicycles from Outdoor Chattanooga’s Mobile Bicycle Fleet will be available for riders 5 feet tall and over at no charge, thanks to sponsorship from the Friends of the Park and the Chattanooga Bicycle Club. Reservations for these bicycles are required; please contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241.