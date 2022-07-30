BattleKat Combat presents Pirate Swashbuckling: A Stage Combat Masterclass

× Expand Will Snyder Two Pirates Fighting

Where: Mountain Arts Community Center

809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, TN 37377

When: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1pm-4pm EST

Cost: $50

This will be a 3-hour masterclass taught by SAFD-certified teacher Dave Gonzalez.

This class will entail the classic sword fighting techniques of pirate swashbuckling.

Go to battlekatcombat.com/workshops to register

Dave Gonzalez is a fight director and Certified Teacher of both Stage Combat and the Alexander Technique. A long-time member of the Society of American Fight Directors, his Chicago-area credits include Lookingglass Theatre, American Theatre Co, Filament Theatre, Piccolo Theatre, The Plagiarists, Roosevelt University, Elmhurst College, and Innervation Dance Cooperative. Dave has also taught workshop classes across the country, including New Mexico, Ohio, Iowa, Minnesota, and Florida. In addition, Dave is the co-founder and co-coordinator of The Left Turn at Albuquerque, the only SAFD stage combat workshop in the southwest. As a stage combatant, he has performed with Chicago's Lyric Opera on multiple occasions, including a featured fight in the 2014 and 2018 productions of Il Trovatore, and most recently the new 2021 production of Verdis Macbeth, directed by Sir David McVicar.