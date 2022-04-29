× Expand Mars Michael Battles at Songbirds

Doors at 9:15 PM

Show at 9:45 PM

Standing Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $18

While on tour with Primus, Battles has decided to drop in on Chattanooga for their own show!

In true Battles form, the pair have encrypted their new album with hidden codes and secret languages that only they know.

Battles redefined line-up puts Ian Williams (Keys, Guitar, Electronics) and John Stanier (Drums) at the core of the covertly named Juice B Crypts, which was produced and mixed by Chris Tabron (Trash Talk, Beyonce, Mobb Deep, Ratking). Marrying synthesizer loops, cut-throat drum patterns and cyclical riffs, the album flirts with new technology, questions of authenticity and the technicalities of reinventing the wheel at the eleventh hour.

Like painters on the vanguard of modernism, Battles apply their medium of choice: intricate arpegios sequenced on an Elektron Octatrack, mind-altering pitch-shifted chord progressions, sixteen-measure time signatures and twisted clues to do the talking. All to be somewhat expected from the band responsible for boundary-defying songs such as “The Yabba”, “Atlas” and “Ice Cream.