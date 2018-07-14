BBQ & Beach Party with Sezessionville Road

Brew Market & Beer Garden 1510 Riverside Drive , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Join us for a FREE event at The Brew Market & Beer Garden. We will have Kona Brewing Company and Appalachian Mountain Brewery and Cidery beer specials, outdoor games, prizes, raffles, LIVE MUSIC, and grilling burgers and hot dogs! We are also KID and DOG FRIENDLY with plenty of outdoor space for people to hang out. Seating is limited so bring your beach chairs. The party starts at 4 PM with live music from Sezessionville Road starting at 6 PM.

Brew Market monthly members will get 2 free raffle tickets. Everyone will receive a raffle ticket with each beer purchase. Additional raffle tickets will be available for $1 each. A portion of the proceeds will go to The Gear Closet's Kids 4 Clean Water.

*The event will be canceled if it rains.

Info
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Outdoor
423-648-2739
