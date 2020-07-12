Be Healthy (Outside)

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Be Healthy (Outside)

Join the Chattanooga Holistic Medicine crew at beautiful Crabtree Farms for an afternoon filled with holistic health happenings. We will be offering acupuncture ($20-$40), massage and cupping ($40-$60), and movement classes ($10-$20) in an open outdoor setting. This event is pet and kid-friendly. Food samplings will also be provided. Please bring chairs/blankets if you want them.

Mask Policy: Masks are required while on property at Crabtree Farms unless you are outside and appropriately socially distanced (greater than 6 feet apart).

Info

Health & Wellness
to
