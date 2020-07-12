Be Healthy (Outside)

Join the Chattanooga Holistic Medicine crew at beautiful Crabtree Farms for an afternoon filled with holistic health happenings. We will be offering acupuncture ($20-$40), massage and cupping ($40-$60), and movement classes ($10-$20) in an open outdoor setting. This event is pet and kid-friendly. Food samplings will also be provided. Please bring chairs/blankets if you want them.

Mask Policy: Masks are required while on property at Crabtree Farms unless you are outside and appropriately socially distanced (greater than 6 feet apart).