Beastly Feast

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Beastly Feast

Join us as we learn all about the beastly eating habits of our carnivores!

Take this opportunity to watch our animals enjoy dinner just like they would in the wild! Learn why it is important for their species' survival in the wild and admire the natural behaviors of animals with large appetites like Jaguars and Komodo dragons!

Come with an appetite! We know that the beasts will!

Snack Carts w/ food & drink - prices vary

Beer & Wine Bar - $3 per drink

Pricing:

Non-Zoo Members

$16 for adults

$12 for children

Zoo members receive 50% off the ticket price.

Children 2 and under are free.

Mask and face-covering requirements set forth by the Hamilton County Health Department will be followed.

For the most up-to-date information on the Zoo's COVID-19 policies, please visit www.chattzoo.org/covid19updates

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
to
