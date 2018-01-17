Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell

Google Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00

Area 61 Gallery 730 Chestnut Street (Clemons Building), City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Ron Campbell, Director of the legendary Saturday morning Beatles Cartoon series that aired on ABC from September 1965 through April 1969 and animator on the Beatles film Yellow Submarine (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018) will make a rare personal appearance in Chattanooga at the grand reopening of Area 61 Gallery showcasing artwork based on his 50 year animation career, for 2 days only, Tuesday, January 16th & Wednesday, January 17th. Also involved in Scooby Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Rugrats, The Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons, George of the Jungle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many others. All works available for purchase.

Info
Area 61 Gallery 730 Chestnut Street (Clemons Building), City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00 iCalendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell - 2018-01-17 17:00:00
Digital Issue 14.50

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Thursday

December 21, 2017

Friday

December 22, 2017

Saturday

December 23, 2017

Sunday

December 24, 2017

Monday

December 25, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours