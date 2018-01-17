Ron Campbell, Director of the legendary Saturday morning Beatles Cartoon series that aired on ABC from September 1965 through April 1969 and animator on the Beatles film Yellow Submarine (celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2018) will make a rare personal appearance in Chattanooga at the grand reopening of Area 61 Gallery showcasing artwork based on his 50 year animation career, for 2 days only, Tuesday, January 16th & Wednesday, January 17th. Also involved in Scooby Doo, Winnie the Pooh, Rugrats, The Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons, George of the Jungle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and many others. All works available for purchase.
Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show featuring animator Ron Campbell
Area 61 Gallery 730 Chestnut Street (Clemons Building), City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mahogany Ball
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Mike McDade
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Theater & DanceMoscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
-
Theater & DanceMoscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker
Thursday
-
Business & Career Education & Learning Parties & ClubsDecember Chattanewbies with The Chattery
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Festivals & Fairs Parties & ClubsEnlighten Cultural Festival
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live MusicSkip Cisto (Art & Music), JEET, Eric Turner's Birthday Ruckus
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Harris
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMagic Mike XXL The Show
-
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
Education & LearningRed Wolf Feeding and Talk Noon
-
Food & DrinkChristmas Open House at the Georgia Winery
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-
Monday
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
-
Concerts & Live MusicWar on X-mas wtih Preymanta
-
Art & ExhibitionsSeeking
-