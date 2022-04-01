Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show

to

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Ron Campbell literally animated our childhood. Beginning in 1958 in his native Australia with cartoons like Popeye, Beetle Bailey and Krazy Kat, Campbell’s career spanned the entire golden age of Saturday morning cartoons.

Sadly, Campbell passed away in January 2021 at the age of 81 but he left behind dozens of paintings that he created during his retirement. These paintings were inspired by many of the beloved cartoons that he was involved with including the Saturday Morning Beatles cartoon series, Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, George of the Jungle, Jetsons, Flintstones and finishing his career with Ed, Edd n’Eddy.

Ron Campbell’s animation paintings will be on display and available for purchase at a special pop-up art exhibit for three days only - Friday, April 1st through Sunday, April 3rd at ClearStory Arts (CSA), 1673 S. Holtzclaw Avenue (near the intersection of E. Main Street) in Chattanooga.

ClearStory Arts is a dynamic, community-based collaborative space for artists and creatives. It is currently home to 40+ artists, many of which will have their studios open during this show.

Info

ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art & Exhibitions
6103891807
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show - 2022-04-01 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show - 2022-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show - 2022-04-01 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beatles Cartoon Pop Art Show - 2022-04-01 00:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

March 7, 2022

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

March 8, 2022

Wednesday

March 9, 2022

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Sunday

March 13, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours