Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown comes to the Signal on Friday, November 9 at 8:30 pm. Tickets are $20 in advance and $22 on day of show and may be purchased by phone at 423.498.4700, at the box office or online at www.thesignaltn.com. The Signal is located at 1810 Chestnut St, Chattanooga, TN 37408. The show is 18+ and under 18 admitted with parent or legal guardian.

Two of the greatest bands of all time face off in a high-energy, adrenaline-pumping musical showdown. The Fab Four, represented by tribute band Abbey Road will engage in a barrage of hits against premier Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction. It’s a face-off you won’t want to miss!