The Beautiful Ruin

Jennifer Kring
Join us for an evening celebration of fine artworks by artist, Jennifer Kring
An evening of inspiration & art to delight your senses. An unveiling of a new collection of fine art by Jennifer Kring.
… Inspiration awaits …
to
The Mission Chattanooga 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
