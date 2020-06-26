Bebe le Strange - The Ultimate Tribute To Heart

Songbirds South 41 East 14th St, East Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

"Bebe le Strange", formally known as "Journey To The Heart" or “Back To Avalon”, is Nashville’s premier Heart tribute band. Each talented member is world traveled with an impressive number of years of experience and skill; thus obtaining their title as "monster musicians.” Combined with unceasing stellar performances, this has aided to create a solid foundation for this fabulous tribute to Heart.

"We feel the fire! This is our passion project and we always look forward to captivating and moving the crowds with the music of Heart, the hits, the songs of the 70s and 80s, etc. that are still loved by hard-core Heart fans around the world! We are here to keep the light shining, to keep it alive, so that their incredible music continues to live on,” says Shareen Ann King, who portrays Ann Wilson.

Every show replicates the incredible music of Heart. No Heart fan will be left disappointed once they experience their highly energetic, power-packed, amazing show!

Concerts & Live Music
