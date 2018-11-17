Becoming: A Workshop for Teen Girls with Invitational Artist Vadis Turner

This is a unique opportunity for teen girls to express their hopes and dreams through art making. Additionally, they will simultaneously explore the process of a creative idea becoming visual art as well as the progression of dreams becoming reality. With Vadis Turner’s artwork as an inspiration point, the group will participate in discussion, self-reflection, and representative art making using found objects.

This event is for teen girls only: ages 13-17

We are excited to offer this timely workshop for FREE, but space is limited and registration is required.

For any questions, please contact Rachel Veal.

REGISTER ON LINE