Becoming: A Workshop for Teen Girls with Invitational Artist Vadis Turner

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

This is a unique opportunity for teen girls to express their hopes and dreams through art making. Additionally, they will simultaneously explore the process of a creative idea becoming visual art as well as the progression of dreams becoming reality. With Vadis Turner’s artwork as an inspiration point, the group will participate in discussion, self-reflection, and representative art making using found objects.

This event is for teen girls only: ages 13-17

We are excited to offer this timely workshop for FREE, but space is limited and registration is required.

For any questions, please contact Rachel Veal.

