Bedtime Story with Leslie Jordan and More from the Chattanooga Public Library

Leslie Jordan, everyone’s favorite quarantine buddy and all-around silly goose, will be doing a special bedtime story reading of Jimmy Kimmel’s The Serious Goose on the Chattanooga Public Library’s (CPL) Facebook and Instagram pages Thursday, April 9, at 7 pm (EST).

Leslie Jordan, known for his roles on Will & Grace and American Horror Story, is a native of Chattanooga who recently returned to be near his mother. While in quarantine, Jordan started sharing videos of how he’s spending his time, and those have gone viral due to the star’s lovable, quirky personality.

Closed to the public since March 14, CPL has sought out ways to stay connected with patrons and continue providing educational programming. One major outlet has been social media, and the library now boasts a regular schedule of videos for all ages. With storytime being the most in-demand program right now, CPL reached out to Mr. Jordan about doing a special storytime. He agreed immediately and selected Kimmel’s book, which is read aloud through special permission from Penguin Random House.

“I am beyond thrilled and gracious that Mr. Jordan has offered to do this for us,” said Executive Director Corinne Hill. “When we closed our doors, we were concerned about the parents and caregivers who rely on our programs. I’m so proud of our staff who have stepped up to produce new videos every week, right from their homes.”

CPL is now offering their early literacy programs - Baby Bounce, Toddler Time and Preschool Storytime - every morning Monday through Friday. Fans of the library can also find tutorials on crafting, sewing, STEAM projects and using the recording studio, as well as poetry readings, book recommendations and links to free educational and entertaining websites.

To watch Leslie Jordan’s bedtime story and keep up with the Library’s virtual programs, visit CPL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.