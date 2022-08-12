Bee Taylor

to

Songbirds 35 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Doors at 6:00 PM

Music at 7:00 PM

Partially Seated Show

General Admission Advanced: $15

General Admission Day of Show: $20

For fans of Elton John, Dolly Parton, and New Orleans’ Dr. John, Bee Taylor is an American singer-songwriter who leads an unusual life in order to capture her unique and real songs. She is best known for her get down grooves, her one-of-a-kind live show experiences, and her gut pulling lyrics. Bee has stories of raising pigs in Texas to being a USPS mail carrier in the most menacing parts of the city. Ask her about it sometime.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
4235312473
