Doh...we've done it again!

Come on down on Saturday March 14th from 1-5pm and enjoy a flight of beers paired up with Girl Scout cookies! We will also have a local troop onsite so you can take a box of each home with you!

It's also St Patrick's Day weekend and we will be offering up several beer specials! SlingEm's will be serving up their amazing grub in the afternoon! Stay or come back in the evening for Lew Card & Lee Wilson.

Family Friendly and Pet Friendly event!

While supplies last!