Beethoven & Mahler

DoubleTree Hotel Downtown 407 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

The skill of the CSO’s wind performers comes to the fore with Beethoven’s challenging Sextet and Mahler's Adagietto, which harkens back to Beethoven's own Symphony No. 5, while the strings bring to life Debussy's Danses and Tennessee composer David P. Sartor’s spirited Black Ball Counts Double.

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 30 minutes before the concert start time and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

Featuring:

  • David Sartor - Black Ball Counts Double
  • Debussy - Danses sacree et danse profane
  • Mahler - Adagietto from Symphony No. 5
  • Beethoven - Sextet

Hosted by Chattanooga Symphony & Opera

