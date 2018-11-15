Beethoven & Mozart

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 takes audiences on a tour of the countryside of Vienna. Drastically different from his previous symphony, Symphony No. 6 features the simplicity of nature and includes elements such as birdsongs, thunderstorms, brooks and shepherds’ songs. Later in the evening, the CSO Chorus, along with the Covenant Chorale, Covenant Singers and Chamber Singers, will join the orchestra as they perform Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor.

Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
