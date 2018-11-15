Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 takes audiences on a tour of the countryside of Vienna. Drastically different from his previous symphony, Symphony No. 6 features the simplicity of nature and includes elements such as birdsongs, thunderstorms, brooks and shepherds’ songs. Later in the evening, the CSO Chorus, along with the Covenant Chorale, Covenant Singers and Chamber Singers, will join the orchestra as they perform Mozart’s Great Mass in C minor.
Beethoven & Mozart
Tivoli Theatre 709 Broad Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Education & LearningPumpkin Painting Party
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJimmy Dormire
-
Concerts & Live MusicMaria Sable
-
This & ThatDread Hollow
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
-
Concerts & Live MusicTinsley Ellis
Saturday
-
Education & Learning Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatChattanooga Mini-Maker Faire
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Charity & Fundraisers Kids & Family This & ThatPaws in the Park
Sunday
-
Art & ExhibitionsSimplifying the Still Life with Timur Akhriev
-
Concerts & Live MusicJalil Muhammad
-
Festivals & Fairs This & ThatErlanger Health Fair Day
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Kids & Family This & ThatFarm Days
-
Concerts & Live MusicCourtney Daly
-
Concerts & Live MusicHannah Thomas
Monday
-
Education & LearningHR for Startups and Small Businesses
-
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyOpen Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
Tuesday
-
Education & LearningTennessee Aquarium Conservation Institute Tour
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningIntroduction to Zentangle
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family OutdoorNoontunes: Floami Fly
-
-
Education & LearningSpecialty Nutrition for Pets with Chronic Disease
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
This & ThatFree Tai Chi classes