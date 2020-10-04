Beethoven's Serenade

AT&T Field 201 Power Alley, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Part of the First Horizon Foundation Instrumental Series

Beethoven’s cheery Serenade serves as an homage to the classical structures of Mozart and his contemporaries while highlighting the combined skills of the flute, violin, and viola. The concert will also feature American composer John Corigliano’s musical interpretation of Baudelaire's poem L'invitation au voyage and Hindemith's chamber work Kammermusick for Wind Quintet No. 2.

A very limited amount of seating is still available for these performances, so reserve your seats today!

Featuring:

  • Beethoven - Serenade
  • Corigliano - Voyage for Flute and String Quintet
  • Hindemith Kleine - Kammermusik for Wind Quintet, Op. 24, No. 2

Location: AT&T Field Concourse

Please note: Patrons can begin taking their seats no earlier than 2:30 PM and must check-in before being seated. Printed tickets are not being used, and a hand sanitizer station and extra masks will be available. Attendees must wear masks until they are seated and adhere to the CSO's COVID-19 related concert health and safety guidelines, which can be found at https://chattanoogasymphony.org/concert-health-safety.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
