Beethoven's Symphony No. 7

Memorial Auditorium 399 Mccallie Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

Described by Beethoven himself as "perhaps his best symphony" (and who are we to argue!) the Chattanooga symphony and music director Kayoko Dan present Beethoven’s 7th Symphony on November 17th. Pianist Diego Caetano takes us on a journey through Prokofiev's brilliant Piano Concerto No. 3. Wang Jie's setting of America the Beautiful opens this not-to-be-missed program.

Be sure to join us before the concert for a Spotlight Talk! Enter the Memorial Auditorium from the special backstage red door entrance at the corner of Oak and Lindsay for an informative live discussion. Spotlight talks begin at 6:45 PM on the evening of the performance.

Spotlight Talks are FREE to attend, but attendees must hold tickets to that evening’s performance to attend the Spotlight Talk. Attendance at Spotlight Talks is limited to 50, first come first served.

Concerts & Live Music
423-267-8583
