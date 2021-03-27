Beginner Acrylic Painting: Hydrangeas

For this class, we'll be painting the wonderful result of all the terrible pollen - flowers!

In this class, artist Amy Brauer will walk through the process of layering paint to create a beautiful bouquet of flowers. Paint along to create your own fresh-picked floral (even if it's still chilly outside).

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Supplies are available for those local to Chattanooga only for pick up or delivery. Supplies included: Canvas, paints, brushes, a paper plate palette and a disposable apron. Not included: cup for water, paper towels, hair dryer and easel (if desired). Please purchase by Friday, March 26 at 1 pm ET.

If you are outside of Chattanooga or would like to collect your own supplies, the list is below.

Supply list:

16x20 canvas (or canvas board, wood panel, or other surface)

Acrylic paint: White, Cobalt Blue, Pthalo Green, Violet, Bright Red, Chrome Yellow

Brushes: 1" wash, 1/2" flat, medium round

Water cup, palette (paper plate is fine!), paper towels

Apron or paint clothes

Easel (optional)

Hair dryer

PLEASE NOTE: Wear old clothes and protect your work surface.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/27/beginner-acrylic-painting-hydrangeas

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!