Beginner Arabic

In this class, participants will learn the modern standard Arabic language and the different dialects spoken in the Arabic countries. They will learn the alphabet (including the vowels)and some writing. Some basic words and expressions such as greetings and introductions.

About the teacher:

Saliha Ammour grew up in Algeria until the age of 35. She moved to Chattanooga in 2009 and currently lives there with her husband and two little kids. Saliha is a native Arabic and French speaker. She has more than 30 years of experience, including some translation, through studying , tutoring and working in Algeria. She learned English as a third language in middle school and loved it, and then , improved herself through ESL, TOFEL classes and her Master's of Science. She has been teaching beginner and intermediate French, Modern Standard Arabic and cultures for about three years at the Chattanooga School of Language. She also participated in a Language Summer camp at the Northside Neighborhood House in 2014.