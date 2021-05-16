Beginner Astrology: 5 Part Online Series

Are you curious about astrology but don’t know where to start? Have you ever read traits about your sign but never felt like it was describing you? Curious about what the heck Mercury retrograde is? This introductory series is for you! You can sign up for classes individually for $15 per class or the entire series for $65 (a $10 discount!).

Beginner Astrology is five one-hour classes that will cover the basics.

Week 1, May 16: In the first class, we will discuss some astrological history and language, and the core components of the astrological system.

Week 2, May 23: The second class will explore the planets in our solar system and discuss how each of them impact various parts of our personality, relationships, and day-to-day life, including those pesky retrogrades.

Week 3, May 30: The third class will cover the 12 astrology signs of the Zodiac, from Aries all the way to Pisces, and everything in between.

Week 4, June 6: In the fourth class, we will investigate the meaning of the 12 astrology houses. This is where we will learn what people mean when they talk about their rising or ascendant sign.

Week 5, June 13: The fifth and final class will be a good space for review and synthesis of all these components, so that you can better understand how to put together and interpret your own natal chart.

If you are interested in using your own natal chart as a reference, you need to know the exact time and place of your birth, so come with that information ready to go! If you only know your birth date, you will not get an accurate chart. We will talk about why that is in the class!

About the instructor:

Brandi Pursley has been reading tarot since 2017. In September of 2020, she launched her website offering professional tarot and astrology readings. Brandi has an M.Ed in clinical counseling and seven years of experience working in the mental health field, which has given her many skills that translate well into providing readings. She is passionate about social and environmental justice, and centers that in her work. Her other interests include walking and hiking, re-reading Harry Potter, and watching too much TV with her husband and two cats.