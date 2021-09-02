Beginner Beading

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Beginner Beading

Want to learn the basic of beading? Know a bit but want to refine your gift? If you're ready to learn how to create your own jewelry this is the workshop for you.

Together we will create a bracelet or necklace by:

  • Selecting your materials
  • Introducing tools and finding
  • Learning the design basics
  • Stringing beads
  • Finishing like a pro

This class will also give you the knowledge to fix any broken necklaces or bracelets you currently own.

Supplies: all supplies included.

Please note: masks are required.

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Art & Exhibitions
4235212643
to
Google Calendar - Beginner Beading - 2021-09-02 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Beading - 2021-09-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Beginner Beading - 2021-09-02 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Beginner Beading - 2021-09-02 18:00:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 24, 2021

Wednesday

August 25, 2021

Thursday

August 26, 2021

Friday

August 27, 2021

Saturday

August 28, 2021

Sunday

August 29, 2021

Monday

August 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours