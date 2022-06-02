Beginner Beading: Spring Bracelet

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to learn the basic of beading? Know a bit but want to refine your gift? If you're ready to learn how to create your own jewelry this is the workshop for you.

Together we will create a bracelet and you will learn all about:

- Selecting your materials

- Introducing tools and finding

- Learning the design basics

- Stringing beads

- Finishing like a pro

All supplies included. Please note: Masks are optional.

About the teacher:

Cathy Billings is a San Francisco Bay Area native who recently moved to Chattanooga. She has been making jewelry for over 20 years. Her pieces have been available in several galleries in the S.F. Bay Area. Back in her hometown of Benicia, CA, she was a member of the Public Art committee and taught jewelry workshops at a local bead gallery. She has recently started The Natural Trend, a jewelry design enterprise and Etsy shop. When she is not beading, you will most likely find her in the kitchen. She has a passion for cooking and has worked as a Cheese Monger in the S.F, Bay Area and Napa Valley for the past 15 years.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Fashion & Trunk Shows
4235212643
