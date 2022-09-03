× Expand TheChattery.org photos for classes horizontal Beginner Block Printing

Learn how to carve your own designs and use them to create beautiful art!

Block printing is the relief process of printing onto fabric or paper using a hand-cut block, made of wood or linoleum (linocut or lino printing).

In this class, you'll learn how to do lino printing by using royalty free images and hand drawn marks as inspiration. You'll carve blocks by hand to use for printing on fabric, paper or anything else.

Class materials include postcards and a blank book for testing and using blocks right away.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.