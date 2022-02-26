Beginner Block Printing

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Embellish your stationery, art and journals with a handmade custom touch. Using royalty free images and hand drawn marks, participants will create and carve blocks for easy stamping and printing. Class materials include postcards and a blank book for testing and using blocks right away.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

