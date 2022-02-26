× Expand thechattery.org photos for classes horizontal Beginner Block Printing

Embellish your stationery, art and journals with a handmade custom touch. Using royalty free images and hand drawn marks, participants will create and carve blocks for easy stamping and printing. Class materials include postcards and a blank book for testing and using blocks right away.

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.