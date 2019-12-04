Beginner Cake Decorating

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join this class all about the basics of cake decorating!

Included in this course will be a 6-inch round cake that you will learn to stack, crumb coat, frost, and add simple yet elegant decoration (or crazy and fun if you're more partial to sprinkles). In one night you can master having an Instagramable cake you can share with your friends and family. This class will be an entry-level course, perfect for teens and adults. You will also receive a recipe for American Buttercream that you can easily create in your own home to practice your newly learned skills.

About the teacher:

Sierra Stollenwerk, the owner of Sierra's Cakewerks, has been decorating wedding cakes for five years. She got her start at a bakery in San Diego, CA. After two years of learning on the job and finishing her enlistment in the army reserves and college degree, she was offered an opportunity to open a bakery in Chattanooga with a local bakery. Plans fell through but her dream lived on. Today she runs a domestic kitchen and has catered eighteen weddings since opening her business in December 2018.

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
