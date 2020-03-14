Beginner Cookie Decorating: St. Patrick's Day

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Ever wanted to make cookies like all those beautiful ones you see on Instagram? Now is your chance!

Join us for a class in decorating sugar cookies. You'll learn tips and tricks for baking cookies and working with royal icing. During the two hour class you'll get to learn about royal icing, practice piping, and then decorate your own cookies. After the two hour class you'll leave with your very own set of St. Patrick's themed cookies, along with recipes and information to make your own cookies at home in the future.

About the teacher:

As a designer, book lover, and kitchen wiz, Jennifer Mannhardt has dedicated herself to making sure her great-grandmother’s legacy of homemade food lives on. Give her a good Netflix series, a couple hours outside in the garden, and freedom to create in the kitchen and she’s set. From bread, pies, soups, and all things comfort food, Jenn shares her love of cooking with those closest to her, and hopes to help make cooking and baking more accessible and approachable for every person!

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
