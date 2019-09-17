Beginner Crochet

to Google Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

In this class, participants will learn the history behind the art of crocheting, materials used for crochet, the basic stitches, and how to start and finish a project. Participants can chose between making a scarf, purse, granny square, or doily.

All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Saliha Ammour grew up in Algeria until the age of 35. She moved to Chattanooga in 2009 and currently lives there with her husband and two little kids. Saliha started knitting and crocheting since her childhood, back in 1984. Her mother was the first who initiated her to fiber art. Later, she taught herself more techniques by following patterns and making her own sweaters and accessories. Her love for craft didn't end there, once she discovered the art of Macrame in the late nineties, she fell in love with it and was impressed when she knew she could design unique jewelry, too. Saliha's enthusiasm and passion led her to start selling her work on 2011, at the Chattanooga Market and online. Now she feels eager to share her knowledge with the world. Besides being a craftswoman, Saliha speaks Arabic and French and teaches at the Chattanooga School of Language. She holds a B.S. in geology and a MS in engineering.

Info

The Chattery at Chattanooga WorkSpace 302 West 6th Street, Ste 3L, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Beginner Crochet - 2019-09-17 17:30:00
DI 16.33

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 15, 2019

Friday

August 16, 2019

Saturday

August 17, 2019

Sunday

August 18, 2019

Monday

August 19, 2019

Tuesday

August 20, 2019

Wednesday

August 21, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours