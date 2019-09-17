Beginner Crochet

In this class, participants will learn the history behind the art of crocheting, materials used for crochet, the basic stitches, and how to start and finish a project. Participants can chose between making a scarf, purse, granny square, or doily.

All supplies included.

About the teacher:

Saliha Ammour grew up in Algeria until the age of 35. She moved to Chattanooga in 2009 and currently lives there with her husband and two little kids. Saliha started knitting and crocheting since her childhood, back in 1984. Her mother was the first who initiated her to fiber art. Later, she taught herself more techniques by following patterns and making her own sweaters and accessories. Her love for craft didn't end there, once she discovered the art of Macrame in the late nineties, she fell in love with it and was impressed when she knew she could design unique jewelry, too. Saliha's enthusiasm and passion led her to start selling her work on 2011, at the Chattanooga Market and online. Now she feels eager to share her knowledge with the world. Besides being a craftswoman, Saliha speaks Arabic and French and teaches at the Chattanooga School of Language. She holds a B.S. in geology and a MS in engineering.