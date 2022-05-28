× Expand thechattery.org Beginner Cyanotype- Botanical Blueprints

Presented by The Chattery:

Cyanotype is a photographic printing process that anyone can do! In this experimental two-hour class, you will learn to make your very own “sun prints”, or cyanotypes. Cyanotype is an exciting photographic process that was discovered in the 19th century and first used by the first female botanist, Anna Atkins, in 1843. In this class, you will not only learn about its fascinating history but you will learn the basics of the process to make your own prints.

At the beginning of the class, we will take a “Discovery Walk” walk at nearby park where we will harvest materials to create prints with. You will also learn about local and plant species, ways to identify them and how to properly press the botanicals you’ve collected.

We will also discuss natural toning, and workshop attendees will have the chance to make unique colors using natural dyes and spices you’d find in your kitchen cabinet. Finally, using light sensitive chemicals we will expose the prints in the sun and process them in water.

Cyanotype mixture, watercolor paper, and all other materials are included. Each student will make two 8x10’ prints, learn how to make stationery along with a few other surprises!

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Carmen Joyce is a self-taught artist and photographer born and raised around citrus groves and cattle in sunny (and hot) Central Florida. The natural world has always been her inspiration and it continues to encourage her to create almost daily. Her hope is that her artwork encourages others to find the "awe" in their every day. Her current mediums are anything that inspires her. She now lives in Chattanooga, Tennessee-with her husband, honeybees, and furry children, Chewbacca, Lucas & Obi. She spends her time, observing, collecting, hiking, beekeeping, growing things, and making art.