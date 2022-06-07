× Expand thechattery.org Beginner DSLR & Mirrorless Photography

So you have a new (or old) DSLR or mirrorless camera and you are ready to take pictures. Great, but you've got one problem — you really do not know how the camera works! Then this class is just for you.

In this beginning DSLR/Mirrorless camera class, we will explore the basic camera settings found on just about any DSLR or mirrorless camera such as aperture, shutter speed and ISO, and how to use them to create a great shot. Whether you're brand new to the DSLR/mirrorless camera world, or need a refresher to get you back into your rhythm, this class is sure to be enjoyable to all who come.

Participants need only bring their DSLR or mirrorless type camera with attached lens. Cameras that use film will not be covered in this class. Flash or other camera accessories are not required, but are welcome for understanding. Photos will be taken inside and, weather permitting, outside.

Please note: Masks are optional.

About the instructor:

Joshua Allen is founder and owner of Jam Sessions Productions LLC, "A Conduit of Multimedia storytelling". As a full time photographer and videographer, Joshua produces stunning and vivid professional portrait, event and real estate photography as well as wedding and music videography. An accomplished musician on saxophone and piano as well as a licensed public school teacher, Joshua uses his creative spirit and educator background as an opportunity to capture and retell each one of his client's unique story through photo or film. When not working on a project, Joshua can be found playing his saxophone in and around Chattanooga, or spending time with wife and 3 kids.