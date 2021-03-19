Beginner Embroidery: Cocktail Tea Towels

It's time to mix two things we love - embroidery and cocktails!

In this course, participants will how to make their own basic embroidery hoop designs and learn four popular threading techniques, all focused around cocktails. This will include an introduction to embroidery and all the possibilities!

Examples will be provided and demonstrated in the threading styles of running stitch, back stitch, satin stitch, and chain stitch. Participants will learn how to create their own design on muslin, stitching styles, practice stitching and leave with the start of their first hoop creation and an understanding of how to go forward and embroider.

This class is hands-on with all materials included and ready to go. Supplies can be mailed outside of Chattanooga or dropped off if local to the Chattanooga area. Supplies include: muslin to practice with, a tea towel with an iron-on cocktail design, six thread colors, an embroidery needle, and an embroidery hoop.

Please note: The Chattery will email for your address (to send supplies) upon purchasing a ticket. Ticket sales end on Saturday, March 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2021/3/19/beginner-embroidery-cocktail-tea-towels

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo teaches the Chattery's embroidery classes, which have included Embroidery 101, Spooky Halloween Stitching, Pet Portraits, Holiday Hand Towels, Cocktail Recipe Hand Towels, and Spring Flowers T-Shirt Embroidery. Sarah is from Asheville, North Carolina and moved to Chattanooga in 2018 by way of Seattle, Washington. Sarah has worked in museums and nonprofits for over a decade, with a focus on multicultural learning and authentic storytelling. Her experience includes facilitating accessible learning programs, organizing creative collaboration, with focus on social and environmental justice. Her practice includes reading and writing about nonprofits, museums, and identity. Sarah loves to embroider, garden, hike, and travel with her partner. Check out her page, @thedearfox on Instagram for more embroidery inspiration.