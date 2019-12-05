Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments

Want to add something special (and funny) to your tree? Learn how to embroider your favorite holiday image or movie quote and hang this small 6" hoop on your tree for years to come. This is a beginner embroidery class that will teach four stitching styles: running, back, satin, chain, and french knots! This will also include instructions to give your hoop a stained finish and fabric backing, making a great addition to your holiday tree!

Supplies: All supplies included, you'll leave this class with a 6" hoop ornament to add to your tree or give to a loved one.

Class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on instagram and facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. Sarah works at the Chattanooga Zoo as their Manager of Membership & Stewardship. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!