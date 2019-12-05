Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments

to Google Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Want to add something special (and funny) to your tree? Learn how to embroider your favorite holiday image or movie quote and hang this small 6" hoop on your tree for years to come. This is a beginner embroidery class that will teach four stitching styles: running, back, satin, chain, and french knots! This will also include instructions to give your hoop a stained finish and fabric backing, making a great addition to your holiday tree!

Supplies: All supplies included, you'll leave this class with a 6" hoop ornament to add to your tree or give to a loved one.

Class is BYOB.

About the teacher:

Sarah Olivo is from Asheville, North Carolina and has always loved nature, animals, and art. She is co-creator of a cute craft collective called The Dear Fox you can find on instagram and facebook. Her bestie Jimi, the fox to her deer, taught her how to embroider. Sarah works at the Chattanooga Zoo as their Manager of Membership & Stewardship. In her free time, Sarah loves to of course embroider, weave, travel, and go to museums, zoos, and aquariums!

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Education & Learning
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00 iCalendar - Beginner Embroidery: Ornaments - 2019-12-05 18:00:00
DI 16.48

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

November 27, 2019

Sorry, no events.

Thursday

November 28, 2019

Friday

November 29, 2019

Saturday

November 30, 2019

Sunday

December 1, 2019

Monday

December 2, 2019

Tuesday

December 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours