Beginner Excel

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Learn how to quickly analyze big data using Excel. We will review a business case to perform an in class deep dive analysis.

In this class, we'll cover:

  • Workbooks vs. Worksheets
  • Font formatting
  • Filtering and Sorting
  • Cell References
  • SUM, PRODUCT, AVERAGE, etc.
  • Order of Operations Rules

Presented by The Chattery and eXcelerate

About the teacher:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
